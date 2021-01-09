DJ Akademiks Says Megan Thee Stallion Isn’t 1/100th The Talent Of Nicki Minaj

DJ Akademiks helps settles the debate regarding the skills of Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion over the mic.

Megan Thee Stallion is getting heat from DJ Akademiks, who went on a rant saying that she “isn’t 1/100 of the talent” of Nicki Minaj as he criticizes her bar writing skills and rap flow. It seems that AK thinks that Meg’s skills are overrated as he zeros in and compares her to the Queen of the game, Nicki Minaj.

While comparing talent in the rap game, the blogger also said Megan has “lazy bars,” and only “one flow,” suggesting she isn’t a versatile artiste.

In spite of 2020 being a monumental year for Megan Thee Stallion, Akademiks says he wasn’t impressed with the music released by female artists. “The popular female rappers in 2020, the bar was this low. Truth be told, for all the male rappers, if it was on some Juwanna Man sh*t and could f**kin trick the game and just have a big f**kin fat ass and people think they’re a female and just wear like a ton of lace fronts and f***kin wigs and throw on a sh** ton of lipgloss, yeah, the skill level is here.”

He went in on Megan’s style “let’s be very clear. Meg the Stallion can’t rap with the Top 20 n***as. Facts! Imma tell y’all the truth. So, of course she’s like oh everybody loves her and sh** like that but come on, there’s a lot that goes into sh** like that.”

AK suggests that Megan’s popularity is largely due to her sexuality and other factors, not music solely. “She got a fashon Nova deal, she’s a victitm, she’s in GQ, she’s talking about Tory [Lanez] shot her, you know what I mean? It’s woen empowerment. This is like, protect black women. This is ‘I got Bbeyonce. It’s a lot of sh** going on.”

Megan Thee Stallion has had a largely successful year with the dropping of her new album ‘Good News’ in spite of the ongoing court battle regarding her contract with her former record label. She’s also been recognized by BET, sweeping the awards list for Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration for her ‘Savage’ remix with Beyonce, and winner of the Hustler of the Year award.

According to Akademiks, her success isn’t largely music but the attention even negative publicity she received from the Tory Lanez shooting incident. He says her music isn’t up to par with the best in the industry. “I’ve heard Meg the Stallion verses that impress me and I’ve heard some of those freestyles, I love some of her freestyles but the majority of the sh** I be listening to I’m like, ‘this sh** is really like, mid-level music that people are praising like Meg is like, mad dope.”

AK even looked past his beef with Nicki Minaj and said, “Meg isn’t 1/100 of the talent that Nicki Minaj is. [Nicki] came in the game on some other sh** [and] could stand toe –to – toe with any yn***ga…Nicki stands toe-to-toe with any ni**a. That’s just facts….Meg has one flow and lazy bars.”