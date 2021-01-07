Nicki Minaj Husband Kenneth Petty’s Alleged Rape Victim Sends Tearful Message

The alleged rape victim of Nicki Minaj’s husband is speaking out in a new video ordering the celebrity couple to leave her alone.

Though it’s been well over two decades since Kenneth Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape, the alleged victim says she’s still experiencing the effects of the traumatic tale. She previously spoke out on the 1994 incident on social media revealing all the gory details of the alleged assault. While she remained anonymous before, sharing her testimony in a “no face no case” kind of way, the woman has now come forward to show her face in a new video demanding that the Petty couple stop harassing her and her family members.

In the video she posted online, the woman made the disclaimer that her words were a direct message for Kenneth Petty and his wife Nicki Minaj. “This message is for Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty. Tell your f**king people to leave my family alone. Okay? Don’t call my f**king family, don’t call my brothers, don’t call anybody. Leave me and my family the f**k alone,” she said before ending the succinct order.

It is unclear just how the Pettys have been harassing the alleged rape victim but based on her previous revelations about the events that led to Kenneth Petty’s seven years of prison time, five years of supervised release, and registration as a sex offender, fans are speculating that it could have been a plea to cease and desist. The woman has shared the details of the alleged rape with the public in the past.

Again, the woman has opted to publicly address the matter and this time with a direct shot at Nicki minaj. News that the rapper is facing demands to stop harassing her husband’s alleged rape victim comes after Minaj was reportedly slapped with a lawsuit for copyright infringement after her former friend Brinx Billions accused her of stealing her hit collab with Lil Wayne “Rich Sex” from him. It seems the rapper’s publicist already has a full plate at the top of the year.