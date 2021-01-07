DaBaby Arrested While Shopping, Charged For Firearm

DaBaby was arrested while shopping on Rodeo Drive after Beverly Hills cops stopped and searched him and his friends, and a gun was allegedly found.

It’s unclear why the rapper was arrested, but TMZ reported on Thursday night that there’s a video showing the rapper leaving the Moncler store in the company of three other men. As he and the three men were about to drive off, multiple cop cars surrounded the vehicle. Police sources say the men were reported to the police as having weapons in their possession by someone in the store. It’s unclear if it was another shopper or a store staff member.

The men were detained by police, and the officers found a handgun after searching the vehicle. Meanwhile, DaBaby is the only one who is charged for carrying a loaded firearm even though others were detained. However, the offense is a misdemeanor.

There are no further details as to whether DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, has been arrested and remains in custody or if he is released. DaBaby has had several run-ins with the law, but Lady Luck has always been on his side as the rapper is either charged for a misdemeanor or not at all.

In 2018 he was involved in a fatal shooting inside a Walmart in North Carolina. The details of that incident are that he was out shopping with his two children and their mother when he and another man became involved in an altercation.

DaBaby shot and killed 19-year old Jalyn Dominique Craig. He said the man pulled a handgun on him, forcing him to fire to protect his young children. He was later charged with a misdemeanor of carrying a concealed weapon and sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation. The charge was later dropped as it was later determined that he fired in self-defense.

Among his other misdemeanors are being charged for having half an ounce of weed in his possession. The charge was later dropped after DaBaby said the searches by police was illegal, prompting an internal investigation but no explanation from the police.