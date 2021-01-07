Cardi B & 50 Cent React To Trump Supporters Overrunning Capitol Buildings

Cardi B and 50 Cent shared their reaction to Trump supporters storming and overrunning the United States capitol.

Unlawfulness was the order of the day on January 06, 2020, as supporters of ousted President Donald J. Trump stormed and breached the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. According to reports, the proceedings started as a part of the rioters’ “Stop The Steal” campaign being held on the National Mall but then transitioned to the Capitol.

What annoyed many was that an act that had not been attempted or successfully carried out in over 200 years was seemingly treated as a minor incident by law enforcement during its initial stages. The country’s National Guard was not deployed until late into the infiltration, which was a stark contrasted to the armed fortress that was sent out during the less violent Black Lives Matter protests that happened last year. Shocking scenes of police taking selfies with rioters, along with freely granting rioters access to the buildings, became something of an eyesore for many.

The day’s proceedings became a trending topic all over the world, with many of the country’s celebrities reacting to the ongoing drama.

“Where the National guards?” Cardi B questioned on Twitter. “The irony is pretty funny………weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now? ……Let me just watch.”

50 Cent shared a similar post, which showed a photo of the phalanx of soldiers that were deployed during the BLM movement.

January 6’s event left at least one rioter dead, others injured, and the Capitol building with numerous damages. On the 7th, 50 Cent used a now-viral photo of a rioter walking with a podium to lighten the mood of what is still a very tense atmosphere.

“BLM wasn’t invited, Trump told us to stop by the crib, Hi mom just re decorating,” the rapper wrote.

He followed a few hours later with a doomsday-like post, which showed the Capitol engulfed in smoke and Trump flags. Fif had this to say, “Good Morning, America there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”