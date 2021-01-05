Jerome Hyde: Jamaican Filmmaker & Music Video Producer Dead At 36

In some sad news, young and popular filmmaker Jerome Hyde has died.

Hyde was just 36-years-old and was well known for his direction of music videos for both dancehall and rhythm & blues artists. He passed away in Washington, DC, on Saturday, January 2. The unfortunate news was confirmed by his brother Lamar Hyde. However, his cause of death hasn’t been revealed. Even though Hyde was based in the US, his parents were from Jamaica, and he would constantly visit the island to film music videos with dancehall artists, including popular acts like Jahmiel.

The Howard University graduate also worked with R&B singer Johnny Gill. He usually impressed with his work and was chosen as a production assistant on the Martin Lawrence movie, “Big Moma’s House.”

His brother, Lamar, spoke with South Florida Caribbean News about how the family has been dealing with his passing. He described his brother as the life of the party.“He was a loving person who would go over and beyond for his friends. He was always goal-driven and the life of the party. As Jamaicans say, he was ‘jokify’.”

With many accolades to his name, probably one of his most remembered was being named the District of Columbia Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment’s Film-maker of The Month in 2016. He was described as “a distinguished award-winning local filmmaker.” His work was multi-faceted and through his production company, Unplugged Multimedia, he had an impressive catalogue that included music videos, commercials, documentaries, short films and other film works. He also had some international productions as well.

He worked with Toyota, Radio-One, Discovery Channel, National Institutes of Health, the Washington Redskins, the Washington Wizards, and musicians Wale and New Edition, to name a few. Our condolences go out to the family at this time.