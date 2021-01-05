Cardi B Goes Off On Critics After Stopping “WAP” For Daughter Kulture

Cardi B is clapping back after being labeled a hypocrite for shielding her two-year-old daughter from her raunchy track “WAP.”

It’s no secret that Cardi B can be a racy character with a tendency to speak profanely but while she has come to be defined by her sexually explicit nature, Cardi is also a mother, and she knows how to shapeshift when she needs to. The Grammy Award-winning rapper came under fire recently when she was entertaining on a Livestream with her erotic Megan Thee Stallion-assisted smash hit “WAP.” Everything seemed fine and dandy until Cardi’s two-year-old daughter Kulture walked in and started moving to the thumping bass.

Upon seeing the toddler enter the room, Cardi immediately stopped the song and looked frantic while at it. The Billboard 2020 Woman of the year was criticized for censoring the track in her own household while she continues to profit off making sexually explicit music for everyone else to listen to anyway. Over on Twitter, Cardi did not take kindly to one user who called her out for it. “So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can? @iamcardib AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash a** label your with. DISGUSTING,” the judgmental fan wrote.

Cardi snapped back at the fan with some real facts, making it clear that she is not YouTube Kids sensation Jojo Siwa and children are a far cry from her desired target audience. The rapper also let her critic know that each child or ward is each parent’s or guardian’s responsibility. “Ya needs to stop with this already!” Cardi wrote on Twitter yesterday (Monday, Jan 4). “I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see. I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”

She continued, “There’s moms who are strippers. Pop p***y, twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids? No! Stop makin this a debate. Its pretty much common sense.” Cardi has been facing scrutiny from all angles ever since “WAP” was released last year and especially after it topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart marking her fourth No. 1 single.

Cardi B might be a chart-topping award-winning, record-breaking rap superstar, but she is a mom first. She can separate her music career from home economics, so at least her house is in order. Is she really a hypocrite for protecting her child from sexual overexposure when we would expect any good mother to do the same?

Cardi B cuts off WAP when Kulture walks in the room ? pic.twitter.com/3YUTWLGGgp — DatPiff (@DatPiff) January 4, 2021