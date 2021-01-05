Benzino & Royce Da 5’9″ Beef Gets Very Personal, Now Involves Coi Leray, Benzino Daughter

The beef between Benzino and Royce Da 5’9″ is getting more intense, and many fans now believe that it could escalate into a full-on war between the two. So far, they have been back and forth with each other over social media, but that may spill into the streets as the pair keep up their war of words.

Many believe that they may get violent with each other following the “Nickle Nine” singer’s verbal attack on Benzino’s daughter Coi Leray. Benzino took that one extremely personal and has since issued a warning to Royce Da 5’9″. Last Sunday, January 3, Benzino took to Instagram and shared a photo of Royce along with his mother. He said that he considered saying something derogatory but that’s just not the type of person he is. Benzino also called the rapper a paedophile for making comments about his 23-year-old daughter. Benzino made his feelings clear with a lengthy caption.

He said, “So someone sent me this pic of @royceda59 and his mother for me to disrespect her for what he said about my beautiful 23 year old daughter Coi, but I’m not and I won’t. Nah his mother is a beautiful queen who had nothing to do with our situation.”

I’m gon take your daughter to the park and let her ride the swings if you don’t quit spending your whole day being a twitter goon. She pussy popping on a handstand on IG. Now go hug her and tell her she’s beautiful before Drake or Trey Songz does — Nickle (@Royceda59) January 2, 2021

He continued, “I don’t know why Royce thought it was ok to say he would take my daughter to a park and insinuate he would have sex with her. You sounded like a pedophile. All this because I did an interview where @queensflip asked me about @eminem and I gave my opinions and my facts. I didn’t mention nor did I say any bad about Royce.”

Then Benzino hinted that Royce would be in trouble if he saw him, “Just know @royceda59 you will have to answer for what you said about my daughter, no question about it, you will regret what you said I promise you and I don’t care about you bots, fake pages, keyboard gangstas and racist kkkrakkas flooding my page, none of weirdos wouldn’t dare approach me in real life so comment on.”

He ended the post by telling Royce that he was Eminem’s slave and a hypocrite. “It’s just a shame because while Royce is trying to appease ems white fan base he losing sight that they love for black men to try and kill one another while Em just sits back and watches his so-called friend do his dirty work.”

This one is definitely not over.