Trippie Redd Addresses Popp Hunna Snitching Accusations

Trippie Redd has seemingly react to some recent snitching allegations against Pop Hunna.

The New York rapper is continuing to throw fuel on the fire regarding tensions involving fellow rappers Toosii and Pop Hunna. Trippie began coming for Hunna on social media after old court documents showed up online alleging that the North Philadelphia artist cooperated with authorities after witnessing a murder when he was only fourteen years old. In an Instagram post of his own in December, North Carolina rapper Toosii recalled a conversation with an artist most assumed to be Trippie, saying, “I had a rap n***a text me and say ‘You know you did a song with a snitch, right?’ Aight, that’s cool, that’s whatever it is. The song’s done. Why the f*ck do you n****s be so worried about other people business?”

Despite Toosii’s comments about Trippie’s tendency to worry too much about other people’s pasts, Trippie is continuing to press the issue. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, January 2nd, Redd posted a picture of himself followed by several photos of rat poison and even a picture of a dead rat caught in a trap in front of some boxed macaroni and cheese.

“F**k a [rat]”, he captioned the post. Trippie shared a similar stance in the case of Tekashi 6ix9ine. Once friends, the two rappers turned bitter enemies after Tekashi decided to cooperate with federal authorities to shorten his own prison sentence, and in doing so, named Redd as a gang member.

Trippie has remained incredibly firm on his no-snitching stance, condemning any artist who even so much as collaborates with someone who has a history of snitching. Wack 100 spoke out to support Trippie and suggest that others follow his example, saying, “@trippieredd did what he was supposed to do—you other n***as gotta stop making excuses why your justifying #Snitching.” Wack also gave credit to Lil Uzi Vert after he requested to be removed from a collaborative track with Popp Hunna following the snitching allegations.