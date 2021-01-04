Shaquille O’Neal ‘Willie Bounce’ To Dancehall Artiste Popcaan’s “Be Like Me”

Shaquille O’Neal gave Popcaan some strength on his platform when he shared this viral video of himself dancing to “Be Like Me.”

Shaquille O’Neal is stepping into 2021 with dancehall vibes as he let his followers on Instagram know how he’s planning the do the New Year. In a video on his Instagram page, the legendary sportsman showed off his signature dance moves as he did the willie bounce, the butterfly and bogle dance to Popcaan’s ‘Be Like Me’ from the Decibels Riddim released by ZJ Chrome’s Cr203 Records.

The video was captioned “stepping into 2021 like Boo yak ah boo yak ah rewind selector come now,” as it features an edited video with Shaq hopping out of his car and jumping into the dance moves that are renowned abroad.

Shaq might be one of the greatest basketball legends of all time, but he also is somewhat of a yardie, having been adopted by his Jamaican stepfather Phillip Harrison after his biological father gave up parental rights to him. He and his stepfather had a close bond that lasted until Harrison passed away in 2013. Shaq has always spoken of the cherished relationship rapping in his Shaq Fu: The Return, that his “biological didn’t bother and that “Phil is my father,” dissing his biological dad.

“Be Like Me” was one of Popcaan’s earlier hit singles released back in 2013. Among the other artists featured on the Decibel Riddim project includes Vybz Kartel who scored with his hit song “Georgina” and his rival Mavado who dropped “Body Look” on the project.