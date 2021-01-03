Swae Lee Injured In Car Crash With Mike WiLL Made-It

Swae Lee received minor injures in a car crash with producer Mike WiLL Made-It in Atlanta.

Mike WiLL Made-It and Swae Lee are counting their good fortunes after emerging from an accident unscathed on New Year’s Day. Details of the car crash are that Mike WiLL’s Ferrari 812 Superfast was swiped while the car was at a red light when a drunk driver allegedly rammed into their car.

In photos shared by Mike WiLL, the entire left side of the car was right off, as well as the bumper from the car missing. He posted, “me and Swae Willy made it out this MF alive w just a couple bruises, thank U God, I’m paying attention to all the signs, 2021 we turning lemons to lemonade all year….We could have been dead easily, but we made-it out with just a couple bruises.”

He added, “we here for a reason,” while saying “rip812superfast,” to his car. Swae Lee also posted the impact of the accident as a photograph showed blood running down his eyes. The photo also seemed to have a bruise at his hairline, which was bleeding.

Meanwhile, many fans reacted to the photos, and a few seemed to think that the accident was not real and that the men staged the incident for a music video.

However, on Swae Lee’s story, the artist posted an up-close image of himself on Jan 2. His face has visible scratches, while his left eye can be seen with a scar on the brow bone, and his eye having a black circle around it while also swollen and puffy.