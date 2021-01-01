Young Buck & Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul Teaming Up For New Project In 2021

Young Buck and DJ Paul are joining forces for a new project coming this year.

Young Buck has been opening up recently about his past with 50 Cent and how it may have helped to derail his career for a bit. Next year may be looking up for the rapper though as DJ Paul of the Three 6 Mafia has announced that he will be teaming up with Young Buck in 2021. DJ Paul shared an Instagram post last Tuesday, December 29, which revealed that he was working on a collaborative effort with fellow Tennessee rapper, Young Buck. “Who Ready???” he posted. He continued, “#TheyGonSeeTennessee Full Project Goin Down?? 2021 Lookin Better Already!!! It’s Goin Down As We Speak!!!!”

Fans were happy to hear that Young Buck was being given a chance to jump back in the game. This fan said, “Gon be crazy! Buck over your production been dope since M.E.M.P.H.I.S on the “When the smoke clears” album… bout to be (fire),” and this one said, “Definitely have big respect for @buckshotz after watching his Glad TV interviews! 2 hand salute fu#c the bullshit! Real recognize real,” and this one added, “@buckshotz this is the group you shoulda always signed to. The perfect fit ever since when the smoke clears.”

It’s good news for Young Buck, who has had a rough time within recent years. He was arrested in October on a domestic assault charge and vandalism of over $10,000. He also faced charges of unlawful possession of a weapon after a fight with his girlfriend. Before that, in December 2019, he was arrested due to a justice warrant for a child abandonment charge in Newton County. In 2016 he was jailed for seven months for violating his parole after he kicked in the front door of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and threatened to burn it down.

He seems to be trying to turn his life towards a more positive direction, and in May, he released a 7-track album called “Outbreak.”