Lil Reese Says Uber Driver Returned $20K Cash and got it back in Las Vegas

Lil Reese says he left more than $20K in an Uber but later get back the cash.

Some people are just born with a different type of luck! One of those people has to be Lil Reese, who took to Instagram last Wednesday, December 30, to share his story about leaving over US$20,000 in an Uber and somehow, remarkably getting it back.

He explained that he had taken the Uber on the Las Vegas Strip and forgot the cash but that the driver went out of his way to make sure that the money was returned. Using Instagram stories, he shared, “Can’t believe I just left 20K plus in an Uber bro,” alongside a series of angry emojis. The Shade Room saved the video.

Within a few hours, Reese once again took to Instagram to update his fans about the situation. “Update he brong that 20k plus back f*&k y’all mean,” Reese captioned the second clip. In the update, he was seen in the backseat of a car wearing a mask around his chin. He’s apparently a big fan of having a lot of cash on him as before he hit the Vegas strip a fan saw him walking around the airport with stacks of cash poking out of his pockets.

Stop pocket watching me fool whoever you is ??? https://t.co/uk6kW0n2J6 — LilReese300 (@LilReese300) December 31, 2020

Reese also recently gave his thoughts on Famous Dex checking into rehab. They’ve had issues in the past. “Famous dex check into the rehab,” he posted on Instagram. “I knew he had to been off some tweakin wit me like imma goofy that dude was off the coke I’m happy for him tho,” he said.