Tyga Parties In Miami With Ex Amanda Trivizas & Chris Brown

It can’t be said that Tyga doesn’t have a type.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Tyga and Kylie Jenner had gotten back together based on the newest pictures of the “Go Loko” rapper in Miami. Tyga took some time out this holiday season to have fun in the sun with his ex, Amanda Trivizas. The brunette babe, who had a thing with the rapper back in 2019, bears a striking resemblance to the billionaire make-up mogul who is the mother of Tyga’s child.

T-Raww and Amanda were spotted catching some sun on a yacht, with the artist donning white board shorts and his lady sporting a yellow bikini. At one stage, the pair headed out on a jet ski, while Amanda made sure to upload posts of their leisurely adventure on her Instagram. “Well Tyga sure has a type. IDC he must of slipped and called her Kylie at least once,” wrote one social media user about the 31-year-old’s rendezvous, while another said, “The same cosmetic surgeries, hair extensions, botox, lip fillers, liposuction and Brazilian Butt lifts.” One of the shadier comments read, “Sure looks like Kylie… wait Kylie doesn’t even look like Kylie…”

Tyga’s day in the sun comes after having released a new mixtape entitled Well Done Fever. The fifth in the series, the first of which dropped a decade ago, comes 7 years after the last, and is the first project from Tyga since dropping Legendary in 2019. That said, the rapper has branched out with his business initiatives this year, launching his OnlyFans management and lifestyle company, Too Raww, a delivery-only restaurant that serves chicken nugget called Tyga Bites.

