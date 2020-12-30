Lamar Odom Accuses his Ex of Holding his Social Media Hostage

Lamar Odom’s breakup with Sabrina Parr is getting messy.

It is almost two months since the basketball player and his fiancée, Sabrina Parr, split ways by calling off their year-long engagement, only to get back together a week later. The reconciliation didn’t last, however, with Sabrina lashing out on Instagram that no one can be trusted except for God. While the initial breakup was met with kind words from the personal trainer who said of Lamar, “I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs,” it appears that things have since turned sour.

The LA Lakers champion has accused his ex of holding hostage his social media accounts. “I’ve been working hard to build my brand and a new team,” Lamar wrote on the ‘gram alongside a video in which he preaches self-love. “Unfortunately my social media platforms are being held hostage by my ex and we are working hard to recover my passwords for IG and Twitter. If any of y’all know someone who can get it reset for me hit my brand managers DM ASAP.”

Many have questioned why the 41-year-old has not attempted to reset his password the old-fashioned way unless Sabrina has access to his email too. She has since responded to the claims, calling them disappointing. “We both know the truth and I can assure you no truth is being told on their end,” Sabrina wrote on her IG Story.

This is not the first troubled relationship in Lamar’s life. His 4-year marriage to Khloé Kardashian was riddled with drug and alcohol abuse and cheating, with the athlete revealing in his 2019 memoir that he is a sex addict.