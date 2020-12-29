Quavo Shares Good News On “Culture III” Release Date & Feature List

Quavo confirms that Culture III album is done and is coming soon.

Like so many other projects this year, the highly anticipated Culture III by hip hop group Migos was put on hold as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. Still, hip hop fans have received numerous projects this year. However, the Migos crew is not interested in the validation from persons via the internet and much rathers to go at things the old fashion way. Quavo was speaking to Kevin Durant on his The ETCs podcast when he gave an update on the album as well as spoke about the flair and excitement he wants the 3rd installment to be accompanied by.

“We want to have an album listening and have people in the thang and really hearing the album, like, I can’t drop no album and let the internet judge my album,” the rapper added with a laugh. “It just don’t make sense. I just want to be with the people. I want to touch the people and that’s what we gon’ do at the top of the year.”

When is Migos’ Culture III Releasing?

As for the actual arrival, he explained, “Right now we just waiting on Culture III. We are done with the album, we just waiting on 2021, so everything can crank up. We don’t wanna drop it right now. We want the commotion, we want to move, we want to be outside. We want to drop it and go on tour.”

Culture II was released on January 26, 2018, which could be an indication of when the follow-up will become available. The full-length, double platinum project featured the likes of 21 Savage, Drake, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla Sign, Big Sean, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Post Malone, and 2 Chainz. There is little talk about the persons on Culture III, but the team did drop “Need It” featuring NBA Youngboy earlier this year.

Who is featured on Culture III album?

So far we’re aware of two big name features coming on Culture III, Young Thug and Travis Scott. Sources also say Cardi B and Saweetie, who are in relationships with two of the Migos stars, also record songs for the project. Cardi B is married to Offset, While Saweetie is in a long term relationship.

https://twitter.com/boardroompods/status/1341514159771496452