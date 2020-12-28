NBA Youngboy’s Sister Shares Heartfelt Story After Getting Mercedes-Benz Truck For Christmas

NBA YoungBoy’s sister received a new Mercedes-Benz from her brother for Christmas and dropped some motivation in the process.

It was a very Merry Christmas for some members of Youngboy Never Broke Again’s family. The rapper seemed to take a personal interest in spreading cheer to his family this year as he gifted several members of his family pretty generously. He’s been in the news for some of the wrong reasons this year as well, like his legal battles, his paternity issues, and even his relationship troubles with Yaya Mayweather.

NBA YoungBoy came through for his family in Baton Rouge, though, and his sister Kendria did not let this go unnoticed. After he surprised her with a brand new car, she thanked the rapper with a heartfelt message on Twitter. She said, “I remember getting dropped off at school we use to have to jump out the window to get out the car because all the doors was broke on the Lemon. Now 2020 Christmas my brother brought me my dream car who would of thought.”

Both NBA Youngboy and Boosie Badazz have had a rough time with legal woes this year. In fact, Boosie Badazz has said that he could never give NBA advice on how to steer clear of trouble. That’s because he believes both of them are bosses. At that time, when addressing the issue, he said: “when you boss up, only person can better you is you.”

I remember getting dropped off at school we use to have to jump out the window to get out the car because all the doors was broke on the Lemon. Now 2020 Christmas my brother brought me my dream car ? who would of thought. ?? — Teelee (@KendriaGaulden) December 25, 2020

Bruh I still can’t believe the gift I got for Christmas ?? — Teelee (@KendriaGaulden) December 24, 2020

Youngboy’s love life has also been tumultuous as Yaya Mayweather has recently said that she is now single on Instagram. She is currently pregnant with YoungBoy’s child. In recent times she had a very public spat with one of the mothers of NBA’s children.