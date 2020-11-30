Rihanna & Her Boo A$AP Rocky Enjoys Pandemic Date Night In NYC

Rihanna and her rapper boo A$AP Rocky enjoyed a night out in NYC as COVID-19 pandemic grips the city.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have once again got the rumor mill rolling about the nature of their relationship. Speculation about “are they or aren’t they” have followed the artists since Rihanna broke things off with her boyfriend of 3 years, Hassan Jameel.

Last December, Rocky, and RiRi were spotted having dinner together in London, and a few days later, the “Only Girl in the World” rapper attended Rocky’s concert in Sweden. The two, who officially claim to be friends, also walked the red carpet together at the 2019 Fashion Awards.

Page Six is now reporting that Lord Flacko and the Fenty entrepreneur spent time at New York’s Beatrice Inn on Saturday night. The couple was joined by friends and were seated behind a curtain at the venue.

Naturally, the occurrence has re-sparked rumors as to whether Rihanna and the “Praise the Lord” rapper are a romantic item, though both have remained hush on the subject. Prior to this, A$AP Rocky helped out the Bajan babe by appearing in the campaign video for her new Fenty Skin range, which is targeted at women as well as men.

In addition to questions about her love life, Rihanna has had fans wondering whether she is returning to the big screen. Google has listed the Ocean’s 8 star amongst the cast for the upcoming sequel to Black Panther. While nothing has been confirmed as yet, RiRi will reportedly be playing the role of Princess Zanda, the ruler of the fictional African nation of Narobia, in a sequel to the 2018 Marvel blockbuster.