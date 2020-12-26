Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Reveals Baby Name Ice Davis, Shares First Photo

Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir shares the name of their baby boy and the first photo.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are celebrating the birth of their son, who was born on December 23. In posts on Instagram, Gucci posted that his wife gave birth to a healthy 7lbs baby named Ice Davis. Many of Gucci’s followers sent well wishes and congratulations, including DaBaby, Quavo, 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, and many others. This would be the couple’s first child together since their marriage in 2017. Both Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir have children from previous unions, but they wanted to seal the deal and have their own baby Davis.

The elder Davis, in particular, is very excited about his son posting weeks ago the ultrasound of the baby’s face. On Christmas Day, he posted himself in white and gold-trimmed pajamas with a name tag ‘ICE DAD’ holding baby Davis while standing in front of a giant Christmas tree surrounded by blue gift-wrapped presents.

The post was captioned “best Christmas gift ever my son ICE DAVIS.” He added, “thank you babe, I love you and appreciate you Mrs Davis @keyshiakaoir.”

The post received more than a million likes. Gucci Mane also showed off his Christmas gifts – a giant-sized gold chain with diamonds with a big round medallion pendant that on the front said “ICE DADDY,” and the back of it reading- “to the world you are just a rapper but to my mommy and I you are our world. We love you, mommy and Ice.” The chain was also accompanied by a large matching gold bracelet that was so large; Gucci needed help to put it on.