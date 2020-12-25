Lil Pump Disrespects Eminem And Earns Royce Da 5’9″ Wrath

Lil Pump has come under fire online for dissing Eminem in an IG rant that came out of left field.

It’s not often that we see young rappers get bold enough to start dissing a G.O.A.T. like Eminem and fans aren’t letting it slide. “I Love It” rapper Lil Pump appears to be seeking relevance again after more than a year of nothing really happening for him. Granted, Pump had a huge hit with Kanye in early 2019 but not much can be said about the rapper since. The 20-year-old rapper saw an opportunity to get people talking about him again by throwing shade at Slim Shady and the move actually got him trending.

Taking to social media to issue the diss in a video, Lil Pump called Em a “lame old man” and said that no one listens to his music anymore. “F*ck Eminem, you is lame as hell, ain’t nobody listening to your old ass,” Lil Pump said in the viral Instagram video. “You lame as f*ck, b*tch! I woke up on bullshit today, I’m back on my f**k sh*t.” Obviously, by no one, he means himself. Eminem who recently released the second sequel to his No. 1 album Music To Be Murdered By was quickly defended by fans who informed Pump that the Detroit rapper actually averages close to 40 million listeners a month on Spotify.

#lilpump calls out #eminem saying that nobody listens to him anymore ??…ya’ll feel Pump on this or nah? pic.twitter.com/vkyM66nvRD — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 24, 2020

Royce Da 5’9″ who is a close friend, producer and longtime collaborator of Eminem clapped back at Lil Pump on Instagram with a serious warning. “I’ll slap them glasses so far off his face, they’ll land in a whole nother genre,” he wrote. “Not cuz I’m mad but just cuz I’m exhausted with all the tuff talk from all these harmless creatures… Enjoy yourself. You actually make money off blatant misappropriation while not being really good at anything.”

Pump is making headlines for some unfavorable reasons lately including his public advocacy for the Donald Trump campaign in the 2020 US election. The 20-year-old rapper released his Trump-supporting campaign song, “Lil Pimp Big MAGA Steppin” though he was reportedly not even registered to vote. This latest stunt has fans looking at Lil Pump sideways because it seemingly confirms that he will in fact do or say anything for a little attention. Some fans are hoping Eminem will give Pump just what he’s looking for in a future diss track while others think it’s best if Em continues to ignore him. What say you?

Hey Siri, play “Clout” by Cardi B and Offset.