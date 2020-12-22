Tekashi 6ix9ine Responds To Lawsuit From Robbery Victim, Vows To Fight

Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is being sued by the victims of a robbery set up by Tekashi and company in 2018.

The victims Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier filed a lawsuit against the New York rapper claiming damages from him for his part in the 2018 criminal conspiracy that left them robbed and bomb-rushed in New York City. The robbery details are part of a testimony that Tekashi himself gave in federal court during his recent trial in which he pleaded guilty.

According to the lawsuit, Wonzer and Dozier say they lost shoes, master recordings, hard drives, precious jewelry, a camera, and cash, among other things, when they were robbed. They say the robbery was a case of mistaken identity as 6ix9ine and company allegedly thought they were working for Rap-A-Lot Records. They say that’s not the case.

Renowned Attorney Joe Tacopina is representing the robbery victims. They further allege that even though Tekashi 6ix9ine was not part of the party that robbed them, he was a mastermind, and he filmed the entire incident from an SUV parked outside when his cronies Nine Trey Bloods attacked them.

The robbery victims want to be paid for the assault, battery, and emotional distress they suffered. In their affidavits, they say it was a “traumatizing situation”.

In a video interview done with TMZ, one of the victims, Wonzer, who also goes by the name Skyy Daniels said Tekashi’s 2-year sentence was unfair as she has not recovered mentally from the trauma of the incident two years later.

She said she was in the hospital for Christmas away from her family and friends suffering from a mental breakdown. She finds it unfair that Tekashi is out for the holidays with family while she still mentally suffers.

“If justice was served he would not be home for the holidays. He owes me everything he has. He took everything from us. He needs to be financially bankrupt. This has been very stressful and traumatic for us,” she says.

She also says she has nightmares after the incident, which took place in “broad daylight” as she left 50 Cent studies in New York City when armed men attacked, robbed, and even nearly kidnapped them. She says she lives with the trauma of having guns pointed at her head and still has nightmares. She added that she hasn’t had counseling because she couldn’t afford it.

Tekashi 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to the charges as he accepted a plea deal. However, a criminal trial does not bar the victims of the robbery to seek restitution from a civil court. The plaintiffs are banking on his prior conviction to win their case.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s attorney Lance Lazzaro says his client is innocent and will fight the lawsuit vigorously.