Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce’s ‘Savage’ Leads Barrack Obama’s “Favorite Songs of 2020”

It’s that season again when Barack Obama blesses his timeline with his favorite indulgences of the calendar year from movies and TV shows to books and music. The former POTUS unveiled the widely anticipated list on his socials today (Dec. 19) and music fans are touting his taste as usual.

Obama revealed that the list was compiled with the help of his youngest daughter Sasha Obama. While the playlist is vastly different from the previously released ‘Summer 2020 Playlist’, there is at least one track that makes a repeat appearance and that is “Savage Remix” by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé.

“Here are some of my favorite songs of the year,” Obama wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to.”

Those who interacted with the posts were pleased with the shortlisted tracks with one fan calling Obama, “A cultured KING.” The assortment of genres is also one for a diverse palate as it features not only tracks like “The Climb Back” by J. Cole, Travis Scott’s “Franchise” and “The Bigger Picture” by Lil Baby but also the likes of Phoebe Bridgers with “Kyoto” and Faye Webster’s “Better Distractions,” to name a few.

Grammy Award-winning reggae artist Koffee also appears on Obama’s “Favorite Music of 2020” for her feature on “Repeat” by J Hus. The late Mac Miller made the cut as well for his track “Blue World” off his posthumous album Circles which was released at the top of the year. Overall, the list garnered praises from fans who gladly cosigned it, some of whom claim the former president has a “much more fire” playlist than they do. “The taste. The flavor. Immaculate,” one fan commented.

Check out the full playlist to see what else the Obamas have been rocking to this year.