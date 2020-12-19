Drake Hits The Gym Ahead of His Album “Certified Lover Boy” & Possible Tour

Drake is hard at work in the gym ahead of his album release and possible world tour.

Despite some recent social media appearances suggesting that Drake was riding out the end of the year by relaxing on lavish vacations, it seems he is also finding the time to make his health and fitness a priority. Over the last several months, Drizzy has shared posts revealing that he was recovering from knee surgery, but now it seems he is back on his feet and hitting the gym. A recent video shows the Toronto star going hard on a fitness machine that imitates the movements of downhill skiing while his trainer cheers him on.

Drake has multiple reasons to be back in the gym, including strengthening his knee, keeping off the quarantine weight, and prepping for the upcoming release of his new album, Certified Lover Boy. The project has been talked about throughout all of 2020, originally promised to fans by the end of last summer.

However, the most recent reports suggest the album will be dropping sometime in January, with some rumors even hinting at a New Year’s Eve release. Drake’s friend, Odell Beckham Jr., had Drizzy fans abuzz recently when he let it slip that CLB would be making an appearance on January 1st. However, DJ Akademiks later claimed that Drake himself got in touch with him to let him know that the claim was false.

Releasing an album in 2020 does seem like a recipe for bad luck, so it makes sense that Drake would decide to postpone. However, fans who have been burned before are not too eager to believe any reports on a release date until the drop is all the way official. The good news is that this insanely challenging year is finally about to end, and Drake’s new album is just one of the many things we all have to look forward to. Getting back in the gym like Drizzy to make up for lost time isn’t a bad idea either.