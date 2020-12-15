Quavo Says He Is Ready For 7 Kids, Saweetie Responds

Fans believe Quavo and Saweetie are ready to extend their family after a recent conversation they had on Twitter.

The Glacier boy slim into the Icy Girl’s DM back in 2018, and they have not looked back since. They have been growing from strength to strength and are the proud recipients of the truly prestigious title of being one of the business’ most unproblematic couple. While speaking to GQ earlier this year, both explained just how they had made their lives better.

“I feel like I’m growing and I’m maturing because of him — not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonté. I don’t know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him,” said 26-year-old Saweetie.

Quavo shared a similar energy when he mentioned, “When she talk to me and when we started talking to each other, the Saweetie s__t go out the window and the Quavo s__t go out the window. “I give her Quavious. I give her what my mama calls me. I don’t let people inside my life, and I let her inside. And she’s helping me grow up. She’s showing me how to love a woman.”

If fans are reading right, it could be that they are thinking about extending the family by one, if Saweetie had her way, and by seven, if we are to take Quavvo seriously.

The “Tap-In” rapper took to Twitter to express that she had dreams of having a baby by the age of 21. Quavo retweeted Saweetie’s message with a running man emoji before hinting that he actually wants seven kids. You can check out how Saweetie responded to that request from the tweets below. If they do have a baby together, it would be the first for both parents. What do you think they would name their first child?

I swear I thought I was gonna have at least one kid by 21 now look @ me ?????? — diamonté (@Saweetie) December 12, 2020

She Better Quit Playing Cuz Ima Shoot For a 7 piece ??????????????! — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) December 14, 2020