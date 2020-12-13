Pepa aka Sandra Denton of Salt-N-Pepa Suing Doctor Over Bitch Butt Job

Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa is suing her doctor for botching her butt surgery.

The hip-hop artist says she has had a torturous history with her doctor Dr. David Sayah and thanks to his many failed medical recommendations, she is suing him for negligence. Pepa says her doctor pressured her into undergoing multiple surgical procedures on her buttocks that did more harm than good.

The singer was forced into a grueling series of corrective surgeries after a July 2018 car accident that caused the biopolymer injections in her hips and butt to shift. Pepa suffered major discomfort and excruciating pain thanks to this and according to legal documents, that’s when Dr. Sayah suggested the first surgery.

Instead of opting to remove the biopolymer material, the doctor allegedly convinced her to just replace the implants with smaller ones claiming she wouldn’t be pleased with going back to her previous butt size. He reportedly performed a surgery that Pepa says led to the area to knot up and harden which affected her ability to perform and of course, induced major pain. She then underwent liposuction that she says only caused her to need more corrective surgery.

In February 2020, Pepa thought Sayah was finally removing the biopolymer material but the continued pain led her to see a different doctor who did an MRI and discovered a “large amount of biopolymer silicone and dead scar tissue remaining.” Pepa says she will now require even more corrective surgery and will likely suffer permanent damage. According to TMZ, the hip-hop artist is suing her doctor for “disfiguring her.”