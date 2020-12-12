Kodak Black Apologize To Reginae Carter, Doesn’t Want Lil Wayne To Go Prison

Kodak Black is pleading for a reprieve for Lil Wayne amidst the weapons charges against him.

On Friday (Dec. 11), Lil Wayne reportedly pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to illegally carrying a loaded gun on his private jet last December. In late December 2019, law enforcement got an anonymous tip that drugs were possibly being carried on the aircraft. Wayne’s private jet that had come in from California was searched by federal agents at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. The search party included Drugs and Alcohol Bureau agents, Firearm and Explosive agents, FBI agents, and the Miami-Dade Police.

Wayne, who had a gold-plated Remington 1911, .45-caliber handgun in his bag at the time, reportedly told officers that it was a Father’s Day gift. Though the rapper declared the weapon before it was retrieved by officers, the possession was illegal because he was convicted of a crime in the past. The rapper also reportedly had cocaine, oxycodone, and ecstasy in the bag. Lil Wayne, whose legal name is Dwayne Michael Carter, was charged for the possession but has been released on $250,000 bail.

Kodak Black reacted to the news online asking for Wayne to be reprieved. “I Wish The Best For Lil Wayne. Please Don’t Send Him To Prison. He Inspired Me To Make Music @LilTunechi,” Kodak wrote Twitter. In a second tweet some minutes later, the incarcerated rapper apologized to Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter. “I Truly Apologize For My Disturbance Have a Blessed Day @reginae_carter1,” Kodak tweeted.

According to the Associated Press, Lil Wayne is facing up to 10 years in prison if he is to be convicted, though he could get less time. The rapper is slated to appear for his court hearing on January 28.

