Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Daughter Blue Ivy Is A Grammy Nominee

Blue Ivy is now one of the youngest people ever to be nominated for a Grammy.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy has become the latest member of the royal hip-hop family to get a Grammy nod. The 8-year-old was added to the nominees for Best Music Video for her mom’s song “Brown Skin Girl” on Friday (December 11). According to Billboard, it is common for amendments to be made to the nomination list in the weeks following the official announcement. On Friday, when the Recording Academy made the announcement, they put out a statement describing the rules that made Blue Ivy eligible for the nomination.

They explained that “in order for a featured artist to be recognized as a nominee, 1) the artist must be credited and recognized as a featured artist; and 2) there must be significant performance and artistic contribution by the featured artist beyond what might be considered merely accompaniment.”

Blue Ivy makes more than appearance in the popular track “Brown Skin Girl,” even adding her vocals near the end of the record. She will turn nine years old on January 7, less than a month before the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

Ivy joins the ranks of young nominees like Leah Peasall, 8, of The Peasall Sisters, who was the youngest to win a Grammy Award in 2001 thanks to her and her sisters Hannah, 11, and Sarah, 14, contribution to the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack which won album of the year. Deleon Richards was also nominated for best soul/gospel performance in 1985 at just 8 1/2 years old for her self-titled album.

Blue Ivy’s parents Jay- Z and Beyoncé, are the most and second most Grammy-nominated artists, respectively, in the history of the Recording Academy. Along with her mother, Beyoncé, WizKid, and SAINt JHN, who are the credited artists on “Brown Skin Girl,” Blue Ivy is nominated alongside other artists like Harry styles, Future, Drake, and Anderson .Paak. The 63rd annual Grammy Award ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 31, 2021.