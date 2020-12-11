Jada Kingdom Named Artiste To Watch For 2021 By Pandora

Jada Kingdom has made significant strides in her career this year. These moves are starting to pay off as the sultry artist has been named by Pandora as an artiste to watch in 2021.

According to Pandora, Jada Kingdom is destined for stardom. In their blog, which was published on December 9, they stated, “Jada Kingdom stormed the entertainment scene in Summer 2017 and immediately had the world standing to attention. The irrepressible 22-year-old Jamaican grew up in 7 Miles, Bull Bay on the outer bands of Jamaica’s capital city Kingston. Bubbling with creativity and self-confidence from a young age, Jada started singing when she was 8, inspired by artists such as Minnie Riperton, Nina Simone & Deniece Williams.”

The publication added, “She’s channeled those influences into a unique style – her voice can be sweet and soaring or dangerously seductive, often breezing over R&B-influenced dancehall rhythms. Jada is sure to shine brighter than her nickname “Twinkle” – she’s an artist destined for stardom.”

What’s even more impressive is that she is the only person from the Caribbean who made the list. It seems her words are coming to fruition as earlier this year, Jada Kingdom declared, “ I’m going to be one of the biggest female recording artist & live performer from Jamaica.” She certainly caused waves with her hit “WiN,” and then with her appearance on Popcaan’s FIXTAPE when she collaborated on “Suh Me Luv It.”

She shared the news with her over one million followers on Instagram. “Sheeesh I’m elated to be one of @pandora‘s artist to watch 2021 !!! Go listen to my music on the artist to watch 2021 playlist,” she posted. Her fans have showered with her love and encouragement on her latest achievement.