“Friday” Star Tommy Lister Jr. Aka Deebo Is Dead At 62

Deebo is dead, and we just want 2020 to be over.

Tom Lister Jr, the actor who played the famous character, passed away today, December 10. According to TMZ, health care professionals were summoned to the actor’s apartment in Marina Del Rey, California, on Thursday. Sadly, when they arrived, the 62-year-old was already dead. The actor’s cause of death has not yet been released by his family. However, the news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment fraternity.

Tom Lister Jr. is best known as the menacing character of Deebo in the Friday movie franchise. He starred alongside the likes of Chris Tucker, John Whitherspoon, and Ice Cube. This is not the first time that the world is being sent into mourning surrounding news of the actor’s death. Just last month, fans mistook a tribute from Ice Cube as a confirmation that his co-actor had passed away. As you might have imagined, that proved to be a misunderstanding. It turns out that it was the real-life individual that Cube crafted the Deebo character from, who passed away.

Unbeknownst to many, Tom Lister Jr’s final day would arrive just a month later. Ice Cube took some time to speak on the death of his co-star.

“RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera,” Ice Cube said. “Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”

Deebo’s character was so famous that the name was eventually used to describe someone getting a beatdown. Still, Tom would go on to star in other movies such as “Austin Powers in Goldmember” and made regular appearances in hip hop music videos, but none would be as character-defining as Deebo. Tom was drafted by Nick Canon to appear on Season 7, Episode 15 of his hit tv show Wild N’ Out.

R.I.P. Deebo.