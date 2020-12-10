Vybz Kartel Blasts YouTube Over Streaming Numbers, Praised Spotify

Vybz Kartel isn’t too happy with YouTube right now.

The Youtube streaming king of 2019, Vybz Kartel, is no longer happy with the platform in 2020. The deejay’s issue with the platform centers around missing numbers with one of the recent uploads to his account. The incarcerated artiste teamed up with JayCrazie Records to provide their space themes track “New Moon Pon Saturn” on December 08. At the time this article was written, the track had just over 81,000 views. Apparently, it would have been more if Youtube did not remove it from trending and cut 25,000 views from its tally.

Vybz Kartel’s Instagram page shared a screenshot of a message the producer sent to him, DM explaining what happened.

“Youtube a f**k wid yuh daddi,” begins the message. “the song was on trending then it come off and them cut 25k views off the song. Dem a fight yuh hard G.”

Kartel sent a firey ‘diss’ to the video-sharing platform while shouting out Spotify. “S**K U MADA @youtube a spotify run tings,” he wrote.

Spotify is not yet available in the Caribbean, but Vybz Kartel was able to pull in a massive total of 130.3 Million streams. This is a true testament of just how much dancehall, and more specifically, Vybz Kartel’s music is loved in territories outside of the region. A few days ago, he shared his global streaming numbers across all platforms for November, which averaged at 32.2 Million. The top 4 countries responsible for that towering figure are the United States of America, Jamaica, The United Kingdom, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The Youtube streaming numbers for Vybz Kartel’s 2020 releases have not yet been shared. Do you think he will retain the title as the Youtube streaming king of Dancehall for 2020, or did Youtube throttle his numbers?