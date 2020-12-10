Spice Preach Good “Hygiene” In New Song

Spice released a new song touting her personal hygiene practices.

Dancehall deejay Spice dropped the follow-up to her “Clean” visuals and it’s a single titled “Hygiene” The high energy track is accompanied by a music video showcasing Spice’s classical dance skills and flexibility As usually, the dancehall vixen is surrounded by a band of incredible dancers who perform a choreographed number led by the deejay.

“Bend ova and cock up my ass / Cya smell nutten when yuh pass / Armpit nuh green like grass / My mouth nuh stink when mi tek of mi mask / Clean, smell good / My body smell like it should / No gyal cyaan talk nutten bout me, mi nuh run dutty joke inna mi neighbourhood,” Spice deejays.

The song that was produced by Cashment Entertainment & Daddiron Entertainment is already being called the new feminine hygiene anthem. In the Magical Studios-directed music video, Spice and her clan perform in a military fashion. Her fellow cadets get down and dirty in the camp as they contort their bodies in ways only dancehall inspires.

In one scene, the Love and Hip-Hop star also perhaps inadvertently, recreated the iconic Lil Kim pose without the prop while clad in an English soldier costume. She also gets slippery in the shower with some of her hygiene products and puts on quite the show with the showerhead.

Watch Spice talk “Hygiene” in the new visuals.