Rapper Biz Markie Recovering Following Stroke Might Have Brain Damage

Iconic rap veteran Biz Markie is reportedly recovering from a stroke. The 56-year-old had a stroke while in a diabetic coma. The health scare happened back in July and very little has been heard about the Juice Crew rapper’s condition since then.

However, according to a report in HipHopDX, a source has confirmed that he is recovering. According to the source, “He’s not doing great, but it’s not as scandalous as it felt in the beginning.” The person added, “Short story is Biz is diabetic, he had slipped into a diabetic coma, but that has happened to him in the past and it would only last a little while. He would go to the hospital, get discharged and get his meds under control. This particular time, he had a stroke while he was in the middle of the coma.”

Earlier this year, in September many fans began to question where Biz Markie was following his disappearance on social media as well as his Sirius XM Rock, ‘The Bells’ radio show. When his management team was questioned about if the artist was in a diabetic coma, they denied it.

The source also revealed that since the stroke it’s been very difficult for Biz to communicate but he has tried to FaceTime with his family which would suggest he’s at least awake and coherent. The stroke has affected his brain. Apparently, he’s spent the last few months at a rehab facility in the DMV, Washington D.C. area.

He’s had struggles with his weight and diabetes in the past but none have been as critical as this time. He became popular in the 1980s after dropping his 1988 debut “Goin’ Off” album. That included cult favourites like “Make The Music With Your Mouth Biz,” and “Pickin’ Boogers”. However, he is most known for his 1989 single “Just A Friend.”