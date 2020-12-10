Lila Iké Calls Out Impersonator Singer Cutting Fake Dubs

Lila Iké is warning potential clients about fake dubs.

With just a handful of years in the business, Lila Iké has secured the title of being one of Jamaica’s fastest rising reggae talents coming out of Jamaica. This ultimately translates into her music being pushed to reggae music lovers all across the globe. The singer clocked an impressive 12.2 Million streams on Spotify this year, which is a massive growth when compared to the 3 million for 2019. Her debut EP, The ExPerience, undoubtedly played a vital role in the upward trajectory of her numbers. She shared a post of gratitude on her Instagram account a day ago and seems to still be reminiscing about just how far she has come.

There are also a couple of downsides to making it big as a reggae/dancehall entertainer. One of which is the possibility that your style and your whole persona will be copied. The most common example of such an act is for the use of dubplates. A dubplate is a track specially edited to feature the name of the sound or organization it is being built for. Sound system dub culture has been around for decades and is a very lucrative source of income for artists, even more so in 2020, since most outdoor events have been canceled.

The “Second Chance” singer caught one of her impersonators red-handed and decided to share a video of a female singing one of her tracks as a dubplate.

“F A K E! FAKE! FAKE! Posting this temporally to say two things,” Lila said.

As her first point, she made it known that a dubplate from her would be better crafted and arranged. She shared, “1. A nuh so we kill sound bruh”

She also provided the correct way to get in touch with her. “2. To get a Lila Ike dubplate send an email to Lilaikemusik@gmail.com or link @dainjamental_dpk !!! ONLY.”

It seems no one from Lila’s In.Digg.Nation crew knows who the impersonator is, nor did do they approve of her take on Lila Ike. “Protoje asked, “Hell is this?” Naomi Cowan said, “First of all this is NOT how we kill sound.”

Dancehall vet Ce’Cile expressed the seriousness of the move and reminded everyone that it is still stealing.

“A nuh nowwww..is not nowww ….long time we a get diss but dem never bright fi alla do video to r___as….She fi get a small verbal bad up still.she might no know a wa she a do butttttt dem a tieffff same way…wickednesssssssss,” she wrote.

Persons posing as entertainers in an attempt to weasel money from promoters and sound system operators is something that has plagued Jamaica’s music business for many years. It seems impersonators have now become pretty barefaced with their actions.