Boosie Badazz Responds To Kodak Black Converting To Judaism In Prison

Boosie Badazz is speaking on Kodak Black turning to Judaism based on his own experience in prison.

Kodak Black’s efforts to practise his religion were previously thwarted after he was allegedly denied access to a rabbi in prison. The issue was raised in a lawsuit drawn up by the rapper’s lawyer against the Federal Bureau of Prisons in September. While that is being looked into, Kodak recently released Bill Israel, his first album since getting locked up. The album cover art was a tribute to the rapper’s religious faith as it shows him standing next to a rabbi.

Kodak identifies as a Hebrew Israelite, according to the court documents, and Lil Boosie is reacting to that revelation, telling DJ Vlad in his multi-part interview that he can relate to seeking God while incarcerated. “You gone need God in them situations,” he said. “I got closer to God in those situations. It’s gonna be a lot of nights that you have no one to call on but God. It gets you a relationship with God.”

He continued, “You just gotta choose what’s in your heart. Because at that time, you’re looking for love, you’re looking for malice, or you’re looking for strength. A lot of dudes in prison convert to religion.” Boosie Badazz who served a prison sentence for gun and drug charges some years ago is currently still recovering from a gunshot wound he sustained on his birthday in November. Meanwhile, Vlad TV continues to release never-before-seen parts of the interview he did prior to the shooting incident.

Elsewhere in the interview, Boosie said during his prison stint he would constantly get into it with one particular guard and ended up getting transferred like Kodak. The Baton Rouge rapper said he was a real nuisance when he wanted to be, admitting that he used to urinate in the hallway, spit at guards, and clog the toilet to summon the clean-up and tag team and just cause an all-out ruckus.

Boosie Badazz has always been supportive of Kodak Black. In a previous interview with DJ Vlad a year ago, he said, “I just feel like Kodak made a couple of bad moves. But he gonna be back. That ain’t’ no life sh*t. He coming back and he gonna get more money than he ever had.” Kodak is expected to be released in November 2022.