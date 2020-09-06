Kodak Black Suing Prison For Denying Him Access To Rabbi

Kodak Black plans to sue prison for denying his his right to practice his religion.

Kodak Black, who changed his to Bill K. Kapri from Dieuson Octave, is currently in prison for a number of charges that range from lying on government forms to firearms possession. While serving out his sentence at the high-security United States Penitentiary in Kentucky, Kodak has turned towards religion. He would hardly be the first inmate to do so, but what differs in this particular case is that the “Vultures Cry 2” rapper has taken an affinity towards Judaism.

Kodak was raised in a Christian household as the son of Haitian immigrants but began identifying as a Hebrew Israelite whilst incarcerated. The particular sect, also known as Black Hebrew Israelites, originated at the end of the 19th century, when its founders, Frank Cherry and William Saunders Crowdy, claimed that they received visions that African Americans are descendants of Hebrews in the Bible. The movement incorporates aspects of both the Christian and Jewish religions. Although the Florida artist has yet to officially convert to Judaism, he has reportedly filed to change his name to Bill Kahan Blanco, with the middle name being an alternative spelling for the term of a Judaic high priest, “kohen.”

The 23-year-old’s attorney hasn’t now revealed that his client is considering suing the correctional facility that he is in as they allegedly will not let him consult with a rabbi. In-person meetings with spiritual leaders have reportedly been put on hold due to COVID-19, but there is no reason why telephonic conversations would not be possible. Attorney Bradford Cohen says that Kodak Black will be suing for a violation of the First Amendment right to practice l religion should nothing change.

According to TMZ, Kodak Black believes that God has a plan for him and wants to discuss it with a Rabbi. It may also be as the Jewish new year takes place in two weeks, with now being a particularly important period for self-growth within the religion.