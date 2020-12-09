Pusha T’s Follow Up To “Daytona” Will Have Beats From The Neptunes & Kanye West

The Neptunes and Kanye West will produce Pusha T’s next album.

Fans of Pusha T haven’t really heard any new music exclusively from him in the last two years. He’s kept a mainly low profile but it seems he’s ready to once again jump back into the game as he teased that a new album is on the way. His last offering was ‘Daytona’ in 2018, which eventually earned him a Grammy nod but not an award. He’s also revealed that he’s getting help from two of the biggest producers in the game, Kanye West and The Neptunes which features the renowned duo, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.

He made the revelations while being interviewed briefly on RapCaviar, Steven Victor’s Instagram live. When Victor asked who was on the album Pusha T spilt the beans.

He said, “you know I haven’t even — to be honest with y’all I haven’t put any features on the album yet.” When pressed further, he added, “Oh, listen, as of right now it’s only Ye and Pharell — and Neptunes, I’m sorry. That’s it, ain’t nothing to talk about. You know I bring the best out. I bring the best, I bring the best out of everybody.”

If this album is anything like his first then don’t expect too many features. ‘Daytona’ only features two other artistes, Rick Ross and Kanye West. That album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Chart. That album was heavily influenced by West as well. It was recorded during West’s exclusive Wyoming recording sessions.

He hasn’t put out any solo efforts for the year so far but he did drop some verses in 2020. They include his work on “Hunting Season” for Jadakiss and he also features on “Good Morning” which was on Black Thought’s stacked Streams Of Thought, Vol 3. Cane & Able. Fans will definitely look forward to his new work which will probably happen in 2021. The conversation was also posted on Twitter.