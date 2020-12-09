50 Cent Appears To Shade Issa Rae While Praising Lala Anthony

Issa Rae is the latest victim of 50 Cent’s shade.

The Maryland-raised actress is definitely making a name for herself after having gained notoriety from her YouTube web series entitled Awkward Black Girl. Her role as the lead on HBO’s Insecure has led to Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, as well as being recognized by TIME as one of its 100 Most Influential People of 2018. It appears, however, that all that isn’t enough to gain the attention of 50 Cent, who seemingly has no idea who she is.

Issa’s next project will be producing the horror-comedy series, Juju, penned by Angelica Nwandu who founded The Shade Room. La La Anthony will act as producer alongside Issa, and Fifty decided to praise his Power partner on the ‘gram by writing, “@lala out here killing s***, I love it. Who these other b****es. LOL.” It seems as though the “In Da Club” rapper has since taken the post down, likely due to fans questioning how on Earth he has not heard of the Insecure star, and why he appears to be bashing the women over their success.

50 Cent has gained much success in the television industry himself, after creating, producing, and starring in Power for Starz. He has also assumed the position of producer on the show’s four upcoming spin-offs and the series For Life, based on the true story of Isaac Wright Jr. It was announced in August that Fifty will be teaming up with fellow rapper, T.I., to create a new drama based upon the book Notorious C.O.P.: The Inside Story of the Tupac, Biggie, and Jam Master Jay Investigations from NYPD’s First “Hip-Hop Cop.”