Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested For Gun & Drugs Following Nightclub Shooting

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is in a world of legal troubles.

It seems it was neither a fantastic birthday celebration, nor will it be a very merry Christmas for rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, who, along with turning 25, is also looking at a whole host of legal problems. An announcement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey mentioned that the rapper was recently arrested and hit with some serious gun and drug charges to the tune of one count of unlawful possession of a handgun and one count of possession of marijuana.

The arrest occurred after a warranted search of the rapper’s Demarest house was conducted on Monday. According to North Jersey, a total of 4 guns were seized from the premises. These are a Ruger .380 handgun, a Glock .40 caliber handgun, an H&K 9mm handgun, and a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun. As mentioned by NBC NY, the law enforcement team which carried out the operation also discovered “hollow point bullets, various high capacity magazines, as well as marijuana, hashish oil edibles and drug paraphernalia,” all items synonymous with the sale and distribution of drugs.

On Sunday, the rapper’s crew was involved in a shootout outside of club RAIN in New Jersey. While it’s unclear if law enforcement was building a case against him before, Sunday’s incident may have been the push that police needed to conduct their raid on the rapper.

Also taken into custody were the rapper’s personal security, Quashaun Hagler, and his manager, Samblou Camara. Hagler was hit with three counts of unlawful possession of a handgun and one count of possession of a large-capacity magazine. Meanwhile, Camara was charged with one count of possession of Marijuana after a warranted search was conducted at his residence.

All three men were released pending further court details. Urban Islandz will keep you posted as this story develops.

A Boogie follows the likes of Casanova, G Herbo, and Ann Marie as the lastest entertainers to have run-ins with the law.