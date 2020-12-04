Ty Dolla $ign Crowns Eminem “Greatest Rapper of All Time”

Ty Dolla $ign is lauding Eminem as the G.O.A.T.

California singer Ty Dolla $ign has become a hitmaking collaborator who has no issues getting recruited for some of today’s top rap records. Still, there is one rapper he dreams of collaborating with that he is yet to engage in that conversation. According to the “Famous” singer, Eminem is definitely at the top of his list of people he would love to do a song with. On top of all that, Ty gives the iconic rapper the title of ‘Greatest Of All Time.’

In an interview with Hot Freestyle on Wednesday (Dec. 2), Ty Dolla $ign was confident that the joint track would manifest and called for Eminem’s attention to it. “I have not done a song with Eminem yet,” he said. “Which I would love to. He’s the GOAT for sure. … I always said like the only rapper that I think is better than Eminem is Slim Shady. So yeah it will happen for sure. What up, Em? Holla at me.”

Though he has basically made a career out of epic collabs, Ty Dolla $ign has a lofty discography behind his name. His most recent album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, which was released in October, debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and marked his first Top 5 album. It features a barrage of heavyweights, including Kanye West, Post Malone, Nicki Minaj, and more. Based on his track record, a collab with Eminem might not seem too far-fetched at all.

There is no doubt that fans would be here for the inevitably flaming track, and they just might lobby Eminem on Ty’s behalf to help make it happen. Do you think Em would bring Slim Shady back for a Ty Dolla $ign feature?