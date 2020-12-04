Lil Baby Iced Out By Jayda Cheaves For His Birthday & A Bentley From Pee Thomas

Lil Baby’s girlfriend and his friends sets the bar high for gift giving.

Dominique Armani Jone, better known as Lil Baby, is no longer a little baby if you get our drift. The rapper moved his age meter to 26 yesterday and did so in fine style too. The “Drip Too Hard” rapper kicked off his big day with a promise to gift his fans two fresh new releases by midnight. He definitely wasn’t messing around since brand new visuals for “Errbody” and “On Me” were uploaded to his Youtube page before the night was over.

That wasn’t the highlight of the day as the rapper was thrown a lavish “Ice Out” party attended by his label executives, label mates, basketballers, and other persons close to him. While there wasn’t a strict dress code, patrons definitely had to be gleaming. No wonder Lil Baby ensured that there was jewelry available in case you came empty-handed.

With such expensive party props, you know the actual gifts for the birthday would be top tier. Among the gifts received was a brand new Bentley from Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas. He hopped unto social media to gush over the sweet ride and to thank Pee for believing in him and helping to reach the level he’s currently at.

Lil Bay got an exquisite Richard Millie timepiece from the Houston Rockets’ point guard James Harden. That gift was only one-upped by Baby’s girl Jayda Cheaves. While keeping it classic and expensive, she too sprung for a Richard Millie, with her gift being 1 out of the 12 to ever been made. The luxurious Swiss timepiece is priced at just around 200K.

The rapper was also blessed with A Rolex watch from his brothers, designer shades from 21 Savage, stacks of cash, Louis Vuitton outfits, pounds of marijuana, a lovely storyboard, and of course, cake.

The Atlanta rapper has worked with a number of upcoming acts this year, so it was a good look to see the love being reciprocated on his big day. He also shouted his label mate JT of the City Girls, who was also celebrating her big day.