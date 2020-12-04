Chris Brown and Young Thug Drops Cinematic “City Girls” Video

While generic party scenes are still commonplace in music videos, it is always refreshing to see a creative and fresh approach to storytelling used in the visuals for new music. This is the case in the new video for Chris Brown and Young Thug’s song, “City Girls,” off their collaborative mixtape, Slime & B.

Directed by Jake Miosge, the video serves as a short film in the style of 1940s gangster movies and classic burlesque. Giving the project an especially authentic touch, the scene opens with narration by Lillo Brancata Jr., who starred in A Bronx Tale alongside Robert De Niro.

Pulling up in a beautiful classic car, Chris Brown enters a burlesque club at the start of the video and begins flirting with a woman at the bar who turns out to be the headlining dancer of the evening. Breezy watches as the performer entrances him with her set before the evening is interrupted by Young Thug and his crew, who show up and end up in a shootout with mafia members. Brown’s character also gets a few shots in before escaping unharmed with the dancer he was eyeing by his side. The video wouldn’t be complete without several cuts to solo dance scenes with Brown showing off his incredible footwork.

“City Girls” is the second single off of Brown and Thugger’s mixtape, following “Go Crazy,” which made it into the Top 10. Breezy is having a good week overall after taking home four awards during last week’s Soul Train Awards, including Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Dance Performance for “Go Crazy”. As accolades continue to roll in tallying artists’ achievements over the course of the year, Chris has also been named as one of Billboard’s top R&B/hip-hop artists. For a celebrity who has seen more than his fair share of controversy, it certainly doesn’t appear that anything will be putting an end to Chris Brown’s career anytime soon.