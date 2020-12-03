Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Takes Romantic Stroll Wearing Masks In New York City

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been giving off wholesome dating vibe for years now, but the two have never confirmed a relationship. That’s all changing in front of our very own eyes, and we are here for it.

In the latest edition of RiRi’s dating life, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were spotted walking the streets of NY. This follows a confirmation from Page 6, which stated that the two are now an item and even had dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York over the weekend. The relationship was also confirmed by PEOPLE Magazine after they got in touch with another source close to Rihanna.

The couple stepped out on the city streets equipped with long coats to protect them from the chills and masks and caps to hide their identities. It’s pretty hard to make out the Barbadian beauty under all the protective clothing she is sporting. Luckily, photographers who have been documenting her every move since she arrived in NYC gave TSR the drop and made the confirmation.

Dating rumors between the two push all the way back to 2012 when they collaborated on the remix for RiRi’s hot and heavy track ‘Cockiness (Love It).” They would later deliver a butt grabbing performance for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards Show. The connection deepened when Rocky was listed as the opening act for her Diamonds World Tour.

Rihanna was then featured in the video for Rocky’s 2013 number “Fashion Killa.” In 2017 Rihanna engaged in a 3-year relationship with billionaire Hassan Jameel but, it ended on the merit of the two not being the right fit for each other. Rocky and Ri began spending more time together after the split as friends.

Sources confirmed that she did not want to put a label on it and simply wanted to be a “single woman” having fun. The two entertainers definitely got closer in 2020 when Rocky was featured in the recent Fenty Skin campaign. Both of them sat down with GQ and Vogue to promote the campaign, a couple of interviews that were filled with pure chemistry. Urban Islandz is definitely here for this black love.

Do you think Rihanna and Rocky will become the next power couple in the industry?