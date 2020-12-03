Majah Hype’s Ex Says He Leaked Her Sex Tape As Revenge For Abuse Allegations

An irate ex-girlfriend of Majah Hype has taken to Instagram to call out the comedian who she alleges has released a sex tape of her, which is circulating across the internet after she made known the details of his abuse to here. She also said he faked his heart attack a week ago for sympathy, and after coming out of the hospital, he crashed into her car and pulled a gun on her.

The woman who goes by the name Kirby or Latisha said the tape circulating is from 10 years ago. “what did you think that is going to prove? You think that is going to make you look like a better person? Releasing a sex tape of me from years ago? You think that is the answer?”

On Wednesday, the comedian’s ex-girlfriend of seven (7) years took to social media to reveal that he had been abusive physically and sexually abusing her over the course of their relationship. She said that Majah Hype battered and bruised her and that she kept the abuse under wraps from her own family. However, friends of the couple seemed to be aware, but they seemed to blame her for causing Majah Hype to abuse her.

She said this move by Majah Hype is meant to embarrass her and shut her up “you’re not going to shut me up and put me under a rock. You’re not going to shame me.”

She also called out the comedian and said the news of him suffering a mild heart attack is a lie, and that the comedian faked the incident. “You should be ashamed for faking a heart attack and looking for sympathy.”

She also said he broke her phone, which had pictures of the bruises on her face caused by him. “Now you’ve gone through my phone, my old phone and digging up old stuff and releasing it to people, when does this stop? When do you take accountability,” she questioned.

She also alleges that Majah Hype pulled a gun on her, “you didn’t’ have no heart attack. Stop looking for sympathy and own your sh*t, I didn’t post my black eye, you put me in the hospital… coming up to the end of it, you tried to killed me. You pulled a gun on me. You pulled out a gun on me and then looking for sympathy turned around and cut yourself in front of my face, start slicing open your arm in front of my face. It’s a game that you playing and I’m not playing. This is my life that you’re playing with and trying to ruin me.”

She said that the motive for putting out the sex tape was to show that she was cheating on him to justify his actions. However, she said she has a son even if she had cheated on him, there is no excuse for him trying to destroy her. “Send the sex tape wherever you want. You still have to get up and look in the mirror. You still have to fight your demons but you can try to break me down.”

She said that the night Majah Hype allegedly had his heart attack, he pulled the gun on her. He also crashed into her car and broke her phone. She said the hospital discharge papers said the comedian had had chest pains and that he never suffered a heart attack. Hype has since deleted the hospital photo he posted on his Instagram.

The woman said Majah Hype was sick and needed help. “Who says they love somebody and then beat them …black both of their eyes.” She also said when she left him, he did voodoo on her. “Tell them when I left you, you did voodoo on me…and you talking about spiritual warfare, you the demon…asking for prayers…”

She said she did not call the police on Majah Hype to protect his career. “All of this stuff [don’t] make you look like a good man. I spoke my truth. I’m not a cheater, you are sir,” she said.

Meanwhile, she said that she knew that her ex would expose her nudes or things from her past to taint the perception of her in public but that she is committed to a path of healing.