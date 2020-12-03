Bounty Killer Urges Dancehall Community To Follow COVID-19

Bounty Killer speak his piece on the COVID-19 affected in Jamaica.

Bounty Killer is calling on dancehall fans and Jamaicans by extension to follow the protocols put in place by the government to stop the spread of the Coronavirus in Jamaica. This call comes amidst rising cases and deaths on the island. Bounty Killer is among the few high-profile artistes who have publicly supported the measures of the government, while others like Buju Banton, Chronixx and others have claimed that the virus is a hoax and conspiracy.

So far, the island has recorded almost 11,000 cases and 200 deaths. The island’s projection is that about 1.5million people of Jamaica’s three million people will become infected if they do not follow the measures put in place. Although Jamaicans have for the most part been following the protocols, a few unruly people have been testing the authorities as they go against the grain.

The GrundgadZilla, however, wants to see people cooperate in light of reports of parties and other events being held in spite of such events being banned by the government. “Cooperate with the guidelines and the regulations. These people that trying to keep party and fight with the police, what kind of people are [us], you gotta protect yourself, protect your surroundings, your family and the public.”

Only last week, videos surfaced online of a party being kept in an inner-city community. Ninety-three people were arrested and charged for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, which prohibits any gathering of more than 15 people.

Bounty Killer addressed the party-goers- “we all know that gatherings is prohibited and there is a pandemic and there is also a curfew and mi see people a fight the police dem fi keep party, gathering is one of the most unhealthy activity now. If you not social distancing and wearing yuh mask, listen mi stay inna yuh yard,” he said.

He also said that covid-19 isn’ t a dancehall thing but the entire Jamaica needed to work together.

“Listen anuh fi dancehall but for Jamaica. true we come from dancehall we a try fi help we dancehall patron. People work with the guidelines. Nuh bodda play with we health and nuh wid mi Jamaica.”

Before donning his mask, he challenged, “wear yuh mask and sanitize!”