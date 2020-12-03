Bounty Killer Speak On Artistes Like D’Angel Launching OnlyFans

Don’t expect Bounty Killer to launch an OnlyFans.

The legendary artiste respected for his seniority in the dancehall fraternity is reacting to the latest sensation OnlyFans, which many dancehall artistes have taken to earn money from fans who are willing to pay extra for favors to see and view the artistes in their private life.

Among the latest people in dancehall to join OnlyFans are D’Angel and Ishawna, who are hoping that their fan’s interest in them will help them to rake in big bucks. The platform has been used by women as they sell favors such as naked photos or videos, worn underwear, and even fetish favors like photos of their feet or other body parts and sexy conversations.

Celebrities like Blac Chyna have been making millions from the platform monthly, which inspires the local artistes.

However, the Killer is of the opinion that Only Fans used for that purpose is akin to porn and warns that pride and dignity in oneself is important.

When asked what he thought of artistes using modern ways to promote themselves, he said it was ok to use social media to an extent “social media create all these platforms and everybody tek on to it. What is Only Fans and what dem pan it?” Killer asked. It seems that he didn’t know about it.

When Spice says the artiste takes off their clothing to share with fans, the Bounty Killer sounded surprised, asking, “the fans want see people naked? So I don’t understand? So mi can make a Only Pan-Only Fans and show yuh mi clothes from 93’ and make a museum and show you wha mi wear?…the fans don’t want to hear music again, they don’t want to see your talent? They wana see you naked? That’s a porn business and that’s not good. So if a naked thing the fans interested in then porn, a nasty fans and nasty people dat.”

He added that he is the leader of the fans, “Alright be careful of the type a fans yuh have. wi nuh follow fans, because the fans nuh have the right objective,” he cautioned other artistes who are led by fans and later have to face undesirable consequences, “artiste once twice a person, yuh na be artiste for the rest a yuh life, yuh affi go live back with you. Mi affi live with Bounty after Rodney…Rodney is the man, Bounty is the job, so the job can’t mash up the man.”