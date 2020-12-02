NBA YoungBoy Dances With His Ex-GF Days After Welcoming A Baby Girl

NBA YoungBoy and his boo Jazlyn are still going strong and showing out on social media.

It’s been a couple of months since we heard about NBA Youngboy and his new flame Jazlyn. The rapper and his YouTuber girlfriend are having some fun on social media. We’ve seen many sides of the Baton Rouge rapper, yet we see a new side of him still. As mundanely age-appropriate as it seems, YB and Jazlyn are turning up together in a video on Triller. The 21-year-old rapper seemed to be having a good time bopping to some of his own music in the chopped up video that features the couple and a cameo of Jazlyn’s dog.

The rapper and his girlfriend got together earlier this year. Some fans showed reservations about them after they started posting photos when YB was still linked to Yaya. Back in July, YB took to Twitter to say his girl didn’t like him, perhaps because of his anger problems. He was clearly still smitten nonetheless, calling Jazlym an “angel” walking through hell. We hope that’s not really what it’s like for her. It doesn’t appear that way based on the video of them turning up at home. You know it’s real when they bring out the fur baby.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again just welcomed his sixth child and is reportedly expecting another soon with Yaya Mayweather. It wasn’t long ago that he was making playful social media videos with his newest baby mama. YB did say Jazlyn is among the “10 Things” he can’t live without, so maybe we’ll see more Triller videos like this one soon.