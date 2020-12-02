Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter VI” Album Coming In 2021

Lil Wayne’s new album won’t arrive until 2021.

It looks like next year is already looking up, at least music-wise. Veteran rapper Lil Wayne, who only last week released his mixtape, No Ceilings 3, has announced that he has intentions of dropping a new album in 2021. It seems the news was leaked after DJ Khaled let it slip on an outro of a track called Lamar. He said, “Be ready for I Am Not a Human Being III — the album coming 2021.”

If the news is true, this project would be the follow-up to “I Am Not a Human Being,” which was released in 2010. The second installment of that album was released in 2013. Since it seems it was a slip of the tongue by Khalid, not many details are known about the project.

Lil Wayne said his latest offering, No Ceilings 3, was done as a way to revive the mixtape industry in the rap genre.

In a statement, he said, “The mixtape game seemed to be a dying art and since I’m one of the pioneers of the craft, and it played such a big part in my career, I felt it was only right to resurrect it.” He added: “Also, it’s a lot of songs out here I wanted to kill my way!” Earlier this year he revealed that he was working on Tha Carter VI. Lil Wayne.

The info about the new album was leaked during DJ Khalid’s preview of the mixtape on Instagram, that he captioned, “No Ceilings 3!!!!! Hosted by @djkhaled. It’s ??!!! Been a minute! I felt it was long over due! Me and da 6 God @champagnepapi aka da Certified Lover Boy got one!!! Well really, ANOTHER ONE (@djkhaled voice) I ain’t sh*t without y’all!!! No Ceilings 3 bomin soon on noceilings3.com powered by @datpiff & @worldstar.”