Dexta Daps Tastes His First Billboard Chart Success After “Vent” Debuts In Top 10

For the first time in his thriving career, Dexta Daps has an album featured on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. His latest work, “Vent,” a 16-track album which he released in July, debuted at number 10.

Dexta Daps enlisted some big names to put out that album. Some of the collaborations include Beenie Man, Spice, Ikaya, and Chronic Law. One of his most popular songs these days, “Breaking News,” is on that album. It also includes “Call Me If.” He recently revealed that some of the inspiration for the beat for “Call Me If” was taken from Louis Culture’s 26-year-old hit song, Gangalee. The artist has consistently delivered hits and continues to rise in dancehall. He also recently performed at the virtual Sunsplash.

In other news on the chart, there seems to be no dethroning Bob Marley and the Wailers as they have now spent 47 weeks in the number one spot with “Legend.” “The Best of Shaggy” by Shaggy is at number two, while “World on Fire” by Stick Figure comes in at three. They also hold the number four spot with “Set in Stone”. UB 40’s “Greatest Hits” rounds up the top five.

Popcaan’s “Fixtape” is still doing well and has come in at number six, Sean Paul’s “Dutty Rock” holds the number seven spot while another Sean Paul contribution, “Dutty Classics Collection,” follows in number eight. That album has already been certified silver in the UK. Grammy-nominated artist, Skip Marley’s “Higher Place” takes number nine.

In other Billboard news, Megan Thee Stallion debuted at number two and number one on the Billboard 200 and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with her latest work “Good News.” That album has a collaboration with Popcaan, which received positive feedback called “Intercourse.”