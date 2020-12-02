Beenie Man Announced His Upcoming Album “Simma” Is Delayed

Beenie Man push back is forthcoming album as he continues to go through some unfortunate developments in his personal life.

Beenie Man has no intention of rushing his next album and has revealed that he will only release it when he feels he is mentally and emotionally ready. The “Girls Dem Sugar” deejay has faced significant loss this year with the passing of his mother.

They shared a very close relationship, and the deejay was shaken up after her death in September. His mother, Lilieth Sewell, suffered a stroke in July and passed away in September at the age of 63. Beenie Man was so overcome with emotion at her funeral that he momentarily lost consciousness.

This may have affected his work ethic, leading to the announcement that his SIMMA album will take longer than he first anticipated. He did not give any potential release date. However, it was supposed to drop around his birthday next August.

Following the tragic loss, Beenie Man took a break from Instagram. When he returned, he said he would release the album soon, but that has since changed. Even though the album is delayed, he gave the assurance that he is still up to performing.

Yesterday he posted an update on his Instagram. He said, “SIMMA #TheAlbum. Blessings my fans, mi see the messages, the emails, the questions and the calls! We had to push back the album release due to all the personal unexpected challenges. You know I give you my best at all times and I wanted to ensure I was in the best space mentally & emotionally before I dropped the album. LIKE I SAID THOUGH, BACK TO BUSINESS AS USUAL.”

Over 20k fans showed their appreciation for the update and the fact that he will still be dropping new music in 2021.