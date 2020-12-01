Drake Drops New Line of Scented Candles That Smell Like Drake, No Cap

Drake has his own line of scented candles that smell like himself.

The comments from adoring fans questioning just how good Canadian superstar Drake smells are commonplace below just about any image of himself uploaded to his social media account. It seems he’s finally giving his fans what they have been craving by offering scented candles so that you and your humble abode can smell like The Certified Loverboy.

The scents come as a part of the rapper’s Better World Fragrance House line of scented candles. InStyle magazine confirmed the new venture and shared a few other details about the candles.

Swiss fragrance house Givaudan and perfumer Michael Carby worked with the entertainer to craft the five scents released by the line. These include Carby Musk – which captures Drake’s scent, Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts, and Muskoka.

In true Drake fashion, he’s already gifting the candles to his close friends and associates. Kehlani took to social media to show off her custom labeled gift. So too did Steph and Ayesha Curry, Snoh Aalegra, and Toronto Raptors players Norm Powell, Fred Van Fleet, Kyle Lowry, and Stanley Johnson.

All scents retail for $48.00 except that of Drake’s Carby Musk, which attracts a price tag of $80.00. The elements which set it apart are musk, ambers, cashmere, suede, and velvet. Smooth! The sleek blue candle holder splashed with artistically styled writing should see them making some pretty nifty Christmas gifts.

Will you be smelling like Drake for the Christmas season?