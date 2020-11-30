Dancehall Artist Laden Pleads Guilty To Gun Charges, Faces Years In Prison

Dancehall artiste Laden will know his fate on December 15 after pleading guilty to gun charges earlier today. Laden, whose real name is Okeefe Aarons, pleaded guilty to charges of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court.

It seems he will be the only one facing the charges as both the accused, 21-year-old Saaion Ebanks and his younger teenaged brother, were acquitted of the gun charges today as well. The artist, who is 33-years-old, has been in police custody since October 28. He was arrested at Cheapside, St Elizabeth.

Earlier in November, Laden pleaded not guilty and was hoping for bail. At the time, his attorney Charles A Benbow said his client would seek bail in the St. Elizabeth Resident Magistrate Court in Santa Cruz. His application was dependent on the ballistic report. “The learned judge is awaiting the ballistic report from the police. The police gave a commitment that they would have the ballistic report available,” he said.

Laden was arrested around 10:40 pm on October 28, following a police chase in Cheapside, St Elizabeth, when Laden allegedly failed to stop after being ordered to do so while driving a black Mercedez. He and the previously co-accused allegedly threw the gun in question out of the vehicle, but they were taken back to the spot where the firearm was discovered, and they were arrested.

Laden became well-known after he shot to fame in 2006 following his appearance on Digicel Rising Stars. His most popular songs to date include “Gal Coward,” “Feelings Too Heavy,” “Never Lonely,” and “Time Is Now,” which he recorded on Stephen McGregor’s Daybreak rhythm.